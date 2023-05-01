Maharashtra: Three held with mephedrone worth Rs 9.6 lakh in Thane

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 May,2023 02:25 PM IST  |  Thane
Based on a tip-off, the crime unit V of Wagle Estate police laid a trap on Saturday and nabbed the trio who had come there to sell the contraband, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Nilesh Sonawane said

The police seized 240 gm of mephedrone and arrested three peddlers for possession in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Monday.


Based on a tip-off, the crime unit V of Wagle Estate police laid a trap on Saturday and nabbed the trio who had come there to sell the contraband, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Nilesh Sonawane said.



The accused were found in possession of 240 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 9.6 lakh, he said.


One of the accused is a habitual offender who had been released from jail four months ago, the official said.

The trio were produced before a local magistrate, who remanded them into police custody till May 2, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The police team also seized cash, mobile phones and two motorcycles from the accused, he said.

As per preliminary probe, trio were involved in large scale supply of drugs in Wagle Estate, Kisan Nagar locality, the official added.

