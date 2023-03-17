Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three killed as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:55 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Police said that the incident took place around 7.30 am near the Talegaon toll plaza on the busy carriageway

Maharashtra: Three killed as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Representative Image


Three persons died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning, said an official.


Police said that the incident took place around 7.30 am near the Talegaon toll plaza on the busy carriageway.



"The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot," said a police official from Shirgaon police station.

He added that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck. 

