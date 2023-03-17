Maharashtra: Women to get 50 per cent concession on MSRTC buses

The benefit will be extended under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. The state government will reimburse the concession amount to the corporation

From March 17, women passengers will get 50 per cent concession on tickets on all types of buses run by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

While presenting the state's budget for 2023-24, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced 50 per cent concession to all women passengers on public transport buses.

MSRTC officials said it would be difficult to determine how many women will be benefited from the scheme as they were not issuing gender-linked tickets earlier. MSRTC expects the population of women passengers to be in the range of 35-40 per cent of its total bus users, they said.

According to the press release, MSRTC has a fleet of over 15,000 buses and ferries over 50 lakh passengers every day. It now offers 33 per cent to 100 per cent concessions on tickets to various social groups.

