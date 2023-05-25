Breaking News
Three killed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Updated on: 25 May,2023 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
According to PTI, the victims were on their way from Harsul in Nashik district to Sanjan in Gujarat when they met with the accident around 11.30 am

Officials in Maharashtra's Palghar district said that three men travelling on a motorbike died after their two-wheeler collided with a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.


According to PTI, the victims were on their way from Harsul in Nashik district to Sanjan in Gujarat when they met with the accident around 11.30 am.


The motorbike collided with an MUV head-on at Sutrakar Phata, said senior inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station.


The trio died on the spot, while the occupants of the other vehicle were safe, the official quoted by PTI as saying.

In a separate incident, Four people and 150 sheep were killed after a truck carrying the animals hit a tiles-laden truck in Maharashtra's Hingoli district early Thursday morning, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at Malegaon phata on Nanded-Kalamnuri road at around 4 am, he said, adding that traffic movement on the route was disrupted for some time, a police official told PTI.

The truck carrying the sheep hit the other vehicle loaded with tiles from behind, Kalamnuri police inspector Vaijanath Munde told PTI. Four people and 150 sheep were killed, the official said. The deceased persons were travelling in the truck carrying the animals, he said.

Another person travelling in the same truck received injuries and was sent to a hospital in neighbouring Nanded district for treatment, the official said. The police with the help of locals later removed the trucks from the road and it was cleared for traffic movement, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

