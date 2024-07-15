Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Three persons injured as bus overturns in Raigad

Maharashtra: Three persons injured as bus overturns in Raigad

Updated on: 15 July,2024 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to officials, the three passengers suffered minor injuries and are safe

Maharashtra: Three persons injured as bus overturns in Raigad

The three passengers suffered minor injuries

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Three persons injured as bus overturns in Raigad
x
00:00

Around 50 passengers travelling on a State Transport bus from Alibaug to Panvel had a fortunate escape. At least three people were injured when the speeding bus overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning. According to officials, the three passengers suffered minor injuries and are safe.


According to the police, a bus (ST bus MH-07 C 7398) traveling from Alibaug to Panvel overturned due to a broken axle within the Poyanad police station limits in Karlekind today. The bus was carrying 45-50 passengers, but fortunately, there were no fatalities. However, three passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The incident did not disrupt traffic flow, and normal operations have resumed.


The Poyanad police arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of locals, rescued the passengers who were unharmed. They were subsequently transported to the hospital, and arrangements were made for another bus to continue their journey to Panvel. A police officer from Poyanad police station stated, "We have filed a case against the bus driver under the Motor Vehicles Act and are currently conducting further investigations."


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raigad alibaug maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK