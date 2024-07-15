Maharashtra: Three persons injured as bus overturns in Raigad

According to officials, the three passengers suffered minor injuries and are safe

Around 50 passengers travelling on a State Transport bus from Alibaug to Panvel had a fortunate escape. At least three people were injured when the speeding bus overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning. According to officials, the three passengers suffered minor injuries and are safe.

According to the police, a bus (ST bus MH-07 C 7398) traveling from Alibaug to Panvel overturned due to a broken axle within the Poyanad police station limits in Karlekind today. The bus was carrying 45-50 passengers, but fortunately, there were no fatalities. However, three passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The incident did not disrupt traffic flow, and normal operations have resumed.

The Poyanad police arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of locals, rescued the passengers who were unharmed. They were subsequently transported to the hospital, and arrangements were made for another bus to continue their journey to Panvel. A police officer from Poyanad police station stated, "We have filed a case against the bus driver under the Motor Vehicles Act and are currently conducting further investigations."