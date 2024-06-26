19-year-old allegedly rammed into a parked trailer truck on JNPT-Belapur highway; family counters police claim

The fatal mishap took place on JNPT-Belapur Road

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Scooter rider dies in mishap on highway x 00:00

A 19-year-old lost his life when the scooter he was riding allegedly rammed into a parked trailer truck on the JNPT-Belapur highway on Tuesday. The Panvel city police have arrested the trailer driver for negligently parking on the highway leading to the death of the motorcyclist. The police said the rider hit the trailer from the back and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, Raghu Gunda Pawar, 57, a resident of Dronagiri in Uran, in his statement to police, said his son Jayendra Pawar, 19, worked as a contractor at the Navi Mumbai airport. He took small contracts from the firm constructing the airport project in Navi Mumbai. “On June 25, at around 9.30 am he was going from Dronagiri towards JNPT-Belapur Road, when he met with an accident near RK Patil office on the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trailer was parked on the road. Jayendra who was driving the scooter hit the trailer from the back. Jayendra had suffered severe injuries and was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer.

The Panvel police have registered a case under Sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 and 283 of the Indian Penal Code. The trailer driver, identified as Sanjay Chinnu Singh, 37, was arrested, said an officer of the Panvel city

police station.

Pawar claims the accident seems to be fishy as during the time of the mishap there was no one present at the spot. “They claim the trailer was parked on the road. But we found that the trailer was not parked there. We suspect that the trailer hit him and it was negligence on part of the trailer driver. The police should investigate the matter,” said Pawar. The police officer said they are probing the claims of the family.

19

Age in years of the victim