Maharashtra: Three persons killed, six injured as car rams into truck in Nagpur

Updated on: 10 July,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  Nagpur
The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from Nagpur

Maharashtra: Three persons killed, six injured as car rams into truck in Nagpur

Three persons were killed and six others injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police told news agency PTI on Monday.


The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from Nagpur, they said.


The truck driver had negligently parked the vehicle on the road without using any indicators. This act of carelessness created a dangerous situation for other motorists, an official from Aroli police station told PTI.


A car coming from behind rammed into the truck. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident, he said.

Nine occupants of the car, including five children, were seriously injured, the official said.
The police rushed the injured persons, all residents of Bhandara district, to a hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries, the official told PTI.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions, the police added.

In another incident, an Assistant Police Inspector (API) was booked on the charge of negligent driving after he rammed his car into an SUV carrying BJP workers near Nagpur city of Maharashtra, an official told PTI on Sunday.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred on Saturday night when BJP workers were travelling to Wardha after attending a meeting of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur.

An argument ensued between the police officer and BJP workers after the accident.

BJP workers approached police and lodged a complaint following which an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

