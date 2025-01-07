Maharashtra will make FASTag mandatory for toll collection at all state toll plazas starting April 1. This decision aims to enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and ensure transparency in toll collection.

The Maharashtra government has announced that toll collection through FASTag will become mandatory across all toll plazas in the state starting from April 1. The decision, approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday, is part of the government's efforts to streamline toll collection and enhance the efficiency of traffic management at toll booths.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the proposal put forth by the Public Works Department (PWD) to implement electronic toll collection exclusively via FASTag. The initiative aims to eliminate long queues, reduce fuel wastage, and improve transparency in the toll collection process.

In line with this move, the government has also amended the Public-Private Partnership Policy of 2014 to accommodate the mandatory use of FASTag at toll plazas. Vehicles without a FASTag or those entering designated FASTag lanes without proper tagging will be required to pay double the toll fee.

FASTag, which is an electronic toll collection system, is already in use on national highways across India. By making it mandatory at toll plazas in Maharashtra, the government intends to reduce congestion and enhance the overall commuting experience for drivers.

At present, toll collection is managed at 13 road projects under the Public Works Department and nine projects under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The new rules will apply to these existing toll projects and all future toll collection projects across the state, as per the government statement.

In addition to the FASTag decision, the Maharashtra cabinet also approved revisions to the Maharashtra Government Rules of Business to streamline the state’s administrative processes. These changes aim to make governance more efficient and transparent by detailing the processes involved in cabinet meetings, legislative proposals, and approvals from the chief minister or governor.

The revised rules, which have undergone their third major revision since they were first framed in 1975, include provisions that aim to enhance the decision-making process and ensure more effective governance. The new regulations cover 48 sections, four schedules, and one annexure, focusing on the procedures for cabinet and council meetings, the presentation of cases for cabinet approval, and legislative processes.

Once approved by the governor, the revised rules will be published in the official gazette, marking a step towards more transparent, efficient, and public-centric governance in Maharashtra. These administrative reforms, according to the government, are designed to simplify processes, expedite decisions, and ultimately benefit the citizens of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)