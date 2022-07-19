Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
Maharashtra bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered to find out cause: MSRTC
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Toddler drowns in swimming pool of bungalow in Lonavala during birthday celebrations

Maharashtra: Toddler drowns in swimming pool of bungalow in Lonavala during birthday celebrations

Updated on: 19 July,2022 06:36 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The parents and other family members were busy on the first floor of the bungalow, when the toddler fell in the swimming pool outside the bungalow, a police official said

Maharashtra: Toddler drowns in swimming pool of bungalow in Lonavala during birthday celebrations

This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/istock


A two-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a bungalow in Maharashtra's Lonavala. The Bunglow was booked by his family members who had gathered to celebrate his birthday, police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The incident took place on July 13, when a Nashik-based family had reached booked to celebrate the child's second birthday, an official from Lonavala police station said, as per the PTI.




"The parents and other family members were busy on the first floor of the bungalow, when the toddler fell in the swimming pool outside the bungalow," he said.


Also Read: Woman seeks Maha CM's intervention to register FIR of rape against Rahul Shewale

It took the family members 10 to 15 minutes to realise that the boy was missing, and after a frantic search, they found him in the pool, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

(with PTI inputs) 

maharashtra lonavala news nashik

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK