The overturned truck container. Pic/RDMC

The traffic on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra was disrupted for several hours early Tuesday after a container truck carrying a chemical overturned shortly after midnight, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred near Patlipada bridge, he said.

The accident occurred around 12.15 am when a container truck, carrying 27 tonnes of aqueous ammonia solution, overturned, resulting in a chemical spill, Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, according to the PTI.

The truck, which was en route from Nhava Seva to Punjab, lost control and overturned. Emergency services, including local firefighters, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team, and two hydra machines, were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation, he said.

The chemical company responsible for the cargo was notified. The rescue team later cleared the road and the traffic flow was restored after nearly five hours, Tadvi added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday had asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully after traffic snarls in several places due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees following rainfall.

The national capital's residents woke up to a pleasant morning after rainfall in several areas of the city. The weather department said trace rain -- between 0.01 and 0.04 mm -- was recorded in Delhi.

In a post on X, the police said traffic was affected on both carriageways of National Highway 48 from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

In another post, they said traffic was affected on Press Enclave Road on the carriageway from Saket court towards Malviya Nagar due to waterlogging near the Hauz Rani red light.

Traffic was also hit on Ring Road on the carriageway from DND towards the Moolchand underpass due to waterlogging; on both carriageways from Road No 13 towards Okhla Estate Road; both carriageways of the Outer Ring Road; Safdarjang towards Dhaula Kuan; and Badarpur towards Mehrauli, among others.

Traffic was affected at the Birla Vidya Niketan Marg in Saket due to a tree being uprooted near Amity School.

The public works department said it received 30 complaints regarding waterlogging and 15 about trees being uprooted.

