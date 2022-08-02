Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Truck carrying chemical overturns in Thane traffic hit

Maharashtra: Truck carrying chemical overturns in Thane; traffic hit

Updated on: 02 August,2022 11:17 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The container truck was transporting 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide in 20 storage tanks from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva when it overturned near the Gaimukh creek at around 7:15 AM, an official said

Maharashtra: Truck carrying chemical overturns in Thane; traffic hit

Representation Pic


A container truck transporting chemical overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, resulting in a huge traffic jam. Officials said, the truck was carrying tanks of chemical. Following the incident, the chemical-hydrogen peroxide- leaked on the road, emitting a foul odour, according to the PTI.

An official of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said the container truck was transporting 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide in 20 storage tanks from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva when it overturned near the Gaimukh creek at around 7:15 AM, as per the PTI.

The driver sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to a hospital.


Also Read: Mumbai artiste who went missing on May 24 found near creek in Thane

Fire brigade personnel and a team of RDMC rushed to the spot and are trying to haul the tilted container back into the straight position, the official said.

"There are no cases of anyone affected due to the chemical leak," he added.

(With PTI inputs) 

thane maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK