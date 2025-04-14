Villagers in Sindhudurg’s Morle-Puran held huge protests after 70-year-old lost life in encounter with pachyderm; to prevent further human-elephant conflicts, forest teams are patrolling the Dodamarg landscape round-the-clock. Drones and thermal imaging equipment are being deployed to monitor elephant movements

Five elephants are currently present in the Dodamarg region of Sindhudurg. Representation Pic/istock

Listen to this article Maharashtra turns to Karnataka for help capturing ‘killer’ elephant x 00:00

Following the recent death of a 70-year-old farmer during a human-elephant conflict in Sindhudurg district—located around 480 km southwest of Mumbai—the Maharashtra Forest Department has initiated groundwork to capture the tusker believed to be responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, a resident of Morle-Puran, lost his life during a negative interaction with the elephant. His death triggered massive protests across the district, with locals demanding immediate action to capture the animal. Acting on the public outcry, the principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) granted permission to capture the tusker.

A forest department official involved in the operation said, “The groundwork and planning to capture the tusker responsible for the incident is underway. We lack experience in capturing wild elephants, so we are exploring options to collaborate with expert teams.” Sources informed mid-day that the Maharashtra Forest Department will seek assistance from their Karnataka counterparts, who have prior experience in capturing wild elephants.

To prevent further human-elephant conflicts, forest teams are patrolling the Dodamarg landscape round-the-clock. Drones and thermal imaging equipment are being deployed to monitor elephant movements. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted in villages near forested areas where elephants have been sighted. According to the official, five elephants are currently present in the Dodamarg region, while three are in Kolhapur district.

Wildlife conservationist Kedar Gore of The Corbett Foundation called the loss of human life unfortunate. He explained, “Lone male elephants and females with calves can become aggressive when disturbed. Capturing this elephant may provide a temporary solution, but others may soon occupy the same area. This is a broader issue that must be addressed.”

Gore emphasised the limitations of crop protection, noting, “Complete prevention of crop raiding by elephants is nearly impossible, even with vigilant guarding. Farmers must accept this reality and act with greater patience. Aggressive measures—such as bursting firecrackers or throwing stones—only provoke elephants further and can lead to more serious incidents. The Maharashtra Forest Department has been prompt in compensating affected farmers, but long-term coexistence strategies are necessary.” He added that educating farmers about elephant food preferences could help. “Introducing sensor-based, solar-powered streetlights and switching to crops less palatable to elephants may be effective. The government should also create market linkages for such produce to support farmers.”

Sagnik Sengupta, co-founder of the NGO Stripes and Green Earth (SAGE) Foundation, said, “Human life is invaluable, but no one can confirm whether this was a deliberate or accidental act. Capturing and confining a sub-adult elephant is akin to a life sentence, and relocation could lead to further conflicts. The focus should be on implementing comprehensive mitigation plans across Eastern and Southern Maharashtra. That is the need of the hour,” Sengupta said.