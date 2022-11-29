Maharashtra: Two cops held for taking bribe in Palghar

The accused, a 32-year-old police naik and 37-year-old constable, posted at the Palghar railway police station, had allegedly demanded the money from the person for allowing the transportation of banned tobacco products

Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two policemen in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The accused, a 32-year-old police naik and 37-year-old constable, posted at the Palghar railway police station, had allegedly demanded the money from the person for allowing the transportation of banned tobacco products, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB- Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said.

The person lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap and nabbed the duo on Monday at Dahanu Road railway station while accepting the bribe amount, he said.

Offences were registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

