Maharashtra: Two dead as tempo collides with truck in Palghar

Two persons were killed on the spot after a tempo collided with a trailer truck in Boisar area of Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place at Warangade village on Boisar-Chillar road as the loaded tempo was proceeding from Gujarat to Mumbai and the truck was coming from the opposite direction.

Two persons in the tempo including the driver were killed on the spot, said an official of Boisar police station.

In a separate incident, four persons including three teachers were killed on the spot after their speeding car rammed into a tractor near Ausa in Latur district on early Friday morning, police said.

The deceased were travelling from Shivali to Ausa on the Tuljapur-Ausa highway after having dinner, said an official.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car's front portion broke off and was thrown 30 feet away, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Randive (41), resident of Vilegaon in Deoni tehsil and headmaster of Kharosa Kendriya School in Ausa tehsil; Jayprakash Birajdar (45), resident of Kharosa; Mahebub Pathan (45), resident of Killari, and car driver Rajesab Bagwan (34).

Police, health workers and local people managed to remove the mangled bodies from the car around 4:30 am with the help of a crane.

CM Shinde: 147 fatal road accidents recorded in Mumbai from Jan- June 2023

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur, disclosed that 147 individuals lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from January to June 2023. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented these statistics in a written response to a query raised by Congress legislator Ashok Chavan, a report by news agency PTI stated.

"From January to June, there were 132 accidents reported in Mumbai, resulting in the tragic demise of 147 individuals. The RTO officials have already initiated vehicle inspection drives to curb such occurrences," stated the CM.

A study released by Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, states that scaling successful corridor-based road safety practices can save as many as 40,000 lives each year.

Carried out by SaveLIFE Foundation in cooperation with the World Bank Group and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the study, Road Safety Good Practices in India, showcases success stories from across the country. According to the report, interventions have led to a measurable and, in many cases, a remarkable reduction in road crash fatalities on target road corridors.