Maharashtra: Two dead, one injured after truck crushes pick-up in Khandala

The incident resulted in the death of two persons, while one person was injured

In a tragic incident, a pick-up van was crushed under a truck at Khandala’s Anda Point on Saturday morning. The incident resulted in the death of two persons, while one person was injured.

According to Highway Police, the incident occurred at around 7.30 am, when a truck travelling from Pune towards Mumbai via the old Pune-Mumbai highway lost control on a sharp turn and crashed into the pick-up van, which then flipped over. Meanwhile, the truck skidded on mud and fell down on another pick-up van passing beside it.

“The pick-up van was brand new and didn’t have a registration number. The driver of the van died on the spot. Two others were injuried and taken to a hospital in Khopoli, where the second victim succumbed to his injuries,” said a Highway Police official.

The vehicles were removed from the spot and traffic resumed around 8.50 am. The deceased have been identified as Gurudeep Singh Sarova, 47, and Satish Pawar, 54. Sofian Sheikh Hussain Mulla, 19, a resident of Khalapur, has sustained minor injuries.