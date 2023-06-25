Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Bambai ki baarish arrives with a sinking feeling
Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts
Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: It’s piling garbage for the BMC
Mumbai: Spilled champagne leads to assault at upscale Bandra pub
Mumbai: 39-year-old woman found dead in Virar well
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Two dead one injured after truck crushes pick up in Khandala

Maharashtra: Two dead, one injured after truck crushes pick-up in Khandala

Updated on: 25 June,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

The incident resulted in the death of two persons, while one person was injured

Maharashtra: Two dead, one injured after truck crushes pick-up in Khandala

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two dead, one injured after truck crushes pick-up in Khandala
x
00:00

In a tragic incident, a pick-up van was crushed under a truck at Khandala’s Anda Point on Saturday morning. The incident resulted in the death of two persons, while one person was injured.


According to Highway Police, the incident occurred at around 7.30 am, when a truck travelling from Pune towards Mumbai via the old Pune-Mumbai highway lost control on a sharp turn and crashed into the pick-up van, which then flipped over. Meanwhile, the truck skidded on mud and fell down on another pick-up van passing beside it.


“The pick-up van was brand new and didn’t have a registration number. The driver of the van died on the spot. Two others were injuried and taken to a hospital in Khopoli, where the second victim succumbed to his injuries,” said a Highway Police official. 


The vehicles were removed from the spot and traffic resumed around 8.50 am. The deceased have been identified as Gurudeep Singh Sarova, 47, and Satish Pawar, 54. Sofian Sheikh Hussain Mulla, 19, a resident of Khalapur, has sustained minor injuries. At the Sulabha School for Special Education and Research, students are taught through interactive learning, games and visual stimuli.

khandala mumbai pune expressway highway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK