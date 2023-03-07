Maharashtra: Two held with banned drugs near Thane

The duo was moving suspiciously near Ghodbunder Road junction on March 3 when a patrolling team of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police took them into custody

Representative Image

Two men were arrested from the outskirts of Thane city in Maharashtra for allegedly possessing drugs including Mephedrone powder worth Rs 55 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was moving suspiciously near Ghodbunder Road junction on March 3 when a patrolling team of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police took them into custody, an official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district

"Police seized 275 grams of the banned MD (Mephedrone) from the duo, both residents of Mumbra in Thane district," he said.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.