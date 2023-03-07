Maharashtra: Two held with banned drugs near Thane

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 March,2023 09:14 AM IST  |  Thane
The duo was moving suspiciously near Ghodbunder Road junction on March 3 when a patrolling team of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police took them into custody

Two men were arrested from the outskirts of Thane city in Maharashtra for allegedly possessing drugs including Mephedrone powder worth Rs 55 lakh, police said on Tuesday.


The duo was moving suspiciously near Ghodbunder Road junction on March 3 when a patrolling team of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police took them into custody, an official said.



"Police seized 275 grams of the banned MD (Mephedrone) from the duo, both residents of Mumbra in Thane district," he said.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

