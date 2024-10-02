The incident took place at 6.45 am near hilly terrain in the Bavdhan area, which is close to the Oxford Golf Course

A helicopter from a Delhi-based private aviation firm took off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad in Pune and was en route to Juhu in Mumbai Preliminary information indicated that the deceased included two pilots and an engineer.

A total of three individuals were killed in the helicopter crash. After the crash, the chopper caught fire. Pune police have confirmed the death of three individuals in the matter as well.

“Three persons have died in the helicopter crash. Our teams along with fire department vehicles are on the spot,” Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Choubey said in a media statement.

"The helicopter was en route to Vijayawada with a halt at Begumpet airport. Due to rains and weather conditions at Juhu, the morning departure was delayed," a senior DGCA official disclosed.