Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde speaks at the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, at the NSCI Dome, in Worli. Pic/Ashish Raje

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde strongly criticized Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), for repeatedly challenging him and his faction. Speaking at the party’s 59th Foundation Day event at NSCI Dome in Worli, Shinde launched a veiled attack on Thackeray. Referring to a recent speech by Thackeray, he said, “Someone told me that he (Uddhav) said, ‘Come on, kill me.’ But why kill someone who is already politically dead? The people of Maharashtra already defeated you in the Assembly elections.”

Shinde emphasised that his party would never compromise on the principles of Hindutva and Marathi identity. “Hindutva is our soul, and Marathi is our breath,” he said in Marathi: ‘Hindutva amcha aatma aani Marathi swaas aahe’. He added that with elections approaching, some leaders have suddenly begun talking about Marathi and Hindutva again.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav for criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Shinde remarked that the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had always distanced himself from the Congress, unlike his son. “Those who chant the Hanuman Chalisa are jailed, and the RSS is criticised. Yet they claim they haven’t abandoned Hindutva,” he said.

Commenting on Uddhav’s refusal to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong stance against Pakistan and terrorism, Shinde asked, “Are you a Pakistani agent? If Balasaheb were alive today, he would have called for your court-martial.” Shinde also condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against the Prime Minister.

Responding to the UBT camp’s meetings ahead of the BMC elections, themed “Mumbaicha Lada” (Fight for Mumbai), Eknath Shinde took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. “What were you doing all these years? To fight, one has to step out of the house. Those who sit at home cannot fight for Mumbai,” he said.

Reaffirming that Mumbai cannot be separated from Maharashtra, Shinde said, “Mumbai was, is, and will remain a part of Maharashtra.” He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively working to enhance Mumbai’s global stature.

Criticising the UBT-led Shiv Sena’s previous control over the BMC, Shinde said that citizens had to endure poor civic services and pothole-ridden roads. He assured that his government would make Mumbai pothole-free.

Addressing rumours about the discontinuation of the government’s flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, Shinde clarified that it would continue. Referring to his own public image, he said, “Being called Ladka Bhau is a greater honour than any position.”

Shinde said that development would be the only agenda moving forward and called on party workers to ensure the Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the upcoming civic body elections. So far, 50 corporators from the UBT camp have joined the Shinde-led Sena. “More will come. At the right time, we will take decisions regarding alliances. Start working for the elections,” he urged party workers.