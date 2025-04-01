Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the importance of worshipping Lord Shiva’s symbolisms to recognise his divine presence in all living beings. He highlighted Shiva’s selflessness and urged people to adopt such virtues in daily life

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday underscored the importance of worshipping the symbolisms of Lord Shiva, emphasising that people should recognise the divine presence of Lord Shiva in every living being.

Bhagwat stated, "It is said in our culture that we should see the divine in everyone. We should also worship the symbolisms of Lord Shiva because it instils in us the practice of recognising Lord Shiva in all aspects of existence. Worshipping a deity serves as a reminder of their attributes. We engage in such worship to imbibe their virtues. Learning about these qualities teaches us how to adopt their principles in our lives."

Elaborating further on the selfless nature of Lord Shiva, the RSS chief highlighted how Shiva prioritised the well-being of the world over his own needs. Bhagwat remarked, "Lord Shiva did not seek anything for himself. However, when the world encountered crises, he always stepped forward. During the churning of the ocean, while the nectar was being distributed, he abstained from seeking it for himself. Yet, when the poison emerged, he consumed it, holding it in his throat to save the world. Can we adopt such selflessness in our own lives?"

Earlier, on 30th March, Mohan Bhagwat reflected on the journey of the RSS, noting that over time, society has recognised, tested, and accepted the volunteers of the organisation. He stated, "With a long journey, society has seen, tested, and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. Consequently, a favourable situation has emerged, obstacles have been removed, and the volunteers continue to forge ahead."

Bhagwat further elaborated on the core philosophy of the Sangh, which encourages self-improvement for the greater good of society. "In the ideology of the Sangh, we advocate dedicating one hour to self-development and the remaining twenty-three hours to utilising that growth for the welfare of society. This is our vision, and all our efforts are driven by this guiding principle," he asserted.

Bhagwat also praised the unwavering commitment of RSS volunteers, who, he stated, work tirelessly for the welfare of the nation without seeking anything in return. "The Swayamsevaks do not ask for anything for themselves; they simply continue their service. Due to this long and persistent journey, the country has witnessed the dedication and contributions made by the Sangh’s workers," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)