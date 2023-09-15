Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar mandal’s Ganesha welcome stops traffic for 6 hours

Cops say they didn’t have permission for procession that caused chaos on Tuesday

Devotees welcome the Ganesh idol on Tuesday. Pic/Navneet Barhate

The Ulhasnagar police have booked the chairman and workers of a Ganesh mandal for blocking a main road of the city for more than six hours during the welcoming ceremony of its Ganesh idol on Tuesday. According to the police, the procession was taken out without permission and drones were also used during the event.

The Raja Ulhasnagarcha Mitra Mandal organises Ganeshotsav celebrations every year at Ulhasnagar Camp No 1, near Sonara Hall. On Tuesday (September 12), organisers took out the procession around 4 pm, which started from Gol Maidan and travelled via DT Kalani College to Sonara Hall. Hundreds of mandal workers participated in the procession. A banjo party and drones were also used for the event.

“The mandal didn’t have any permission for the procession. They also roped in a band party for the procession and drones were also used. There was no permission whatsoever for any of this,” said an officer from Ulhasnagar police station.



Hundreds of mandal workers participated in the event. Pic/Navneet Barhate

The police booked the mandal chairman Mahendra Singh Labana and other workers under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, and under the Noise Pollution Regulations, 2000.

“The procession covered a distance of approximately 2 km and took six hours. It brought the entire main stretch of the city to a standstill. Also, noise levels of the musical instruments being played were beyond the permissible limit,” said Dilip Fulpagare, senior Inspector, Ulhasnagar police station.

According to Fulpagare, the Raja Ulhasnagarcha Mitra Mandal is infamous and has violated norms in past as well. Since 2016, the mandal has been booked for violating rules. “They sought permission for the procession but due to their repeated offences, we didn’t issue permission this year. Still, they took out the procession and caused inconvenience to thousands of citizens. Hence we booked them,” added Fulpagare.

“The mandal is promoted by history-sheeter Gurudeep Labana, alias Boxer. But the mandal head is a different person. This is just to evade any police case against him. Boxer has been booked for several cases in the past and was also externed,” added another officer.