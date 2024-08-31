The Vasai Court building is more than 100 years old and has become inadequate and insufficient to deal with the increasing load of cases

Vasai court (L) and the advocates practicing in Vasai court (R). Pics/Hanif Patel

Vasai advocates to launch agitation on September 2 to demand new court building

The advocates of Vasai Court in Maharashtra have decided to launch an agitation from September 2, 2024, to attract the attention of the government to grant land for the new court building in Vasai, the lawyers said on Saturday.

The Vasai Court building is more than 100 years old and has become inadequate and insufficient to deal with the increasing load of cases and due to a lack of space, the judges do not have sufficient room to efficiently conduct proceedings, they said.

Clients and advocates find it difficult even to stand in the court. There is insufficient space to store litigant files, and most of the time, litigants have difficulty understanding that their files are not traceable, said a lawyer.

He added that sometimes, these files are stored in open courts or in the chambers of judges. The courts do not have an uninterrupted power supply, which causes work to be stalled.

According to the advocates from Vasai court, currently, there are 11 judges working in Vasai's Senior Division, Junior Division, and District Courts, while, to clear the backlog of pending cases, the courts need at least 40 judges. Hence, it is extremely essential to have a new building to accommodate the current litigation load in Vasai.

Although the Hon'ble High Court has approved the building plan on land bearing CTS No. 376, the said land has not yet been transferred to the court, and government officers have been causing delays in this process. To expedite the process and construct a well-equipped building for the court, the advocates of Vasai have decided to start an agitation in front of the court building. All litigants and people are implored and requested to support this agitation, they said.