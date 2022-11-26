×
Breaking News
Mehrauli murder case: 'Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody'
Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in Mumbai including JNPT
BJP accuses Nitish Kumar of cultural policing; Bihar govt hits back
Delhi court dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea for special food in jail
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Vikram Gokhale created benchmark with his acting skills says Governor

Maharashtra: Vikram Gokhale created benchmark with his acting skills, says Governor

Updated on: 26 November,2022 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The veteran film, television and stage actor died on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77

Maharashtra: Vikram Gokhale created benchmark with his acting skills, says Governor

File Photo


Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday remembered veteran actor Vikram Gokhale as the extraordinary actor who set standards for good acting with his skills.


The veteran film, television and stage actor died on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77.



Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said Gokhale's passing was a great loss.


"Vikram Gokhale was an extraordinary actor known for his remarkable acting skills. Gokhale set standards for good acting with his trademark style and dialogue delivery. He played stellar roles in many films and dramas. Some films and dramas are remembered mainly because of his acting," the governor said in a condolence message.

He said Gokhale expressed himself fearlessly on social issues.

Also read: Cong slams Guv for not removing footwear while paying tributes to 26/11 martyrs

"I had the good fortune of meeting him recently on August 15. Unfortunately, that meeting proved to be our last meeting. My homage to the great actor," he said.
Fadnavis said Gokhale's death created a vacuum in the field of cinema and theatre which will never be filled.

' 'His acting prowess is reflected through his body language and eyes. Apart from acting, he worked for the welfare of families of the disabled soldiers and homeless children," he said.

Thackeray said Gokhale had staunch views on several issues.

"He was a popular Marathi face in Hindi cinema. It is difficult to believe he is no more," Thackeray added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Men, do you go for a health checkup regularly?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra devendra fadnavis vikram gokhale

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK