Maharashtra: Vikram Gokhale created benchmark with his acting skills, says Governor

The veteran film, television and stage actor died on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77

File Photo

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday remembered veteran actor Vikram Gokhale as the extraordinary actor who set standards for good acting with his skills.

The veteran film, television and stage actor died on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said Gokhale's passing was a great loss.

"Vikram Gokhale was an extraordinary actor known for his remarkable acting skills. Gokhale set standards for good acting with his trademark style and dialogue delivery. He played stellar roles in many films and dramas. Some films and dramas are remembered mainly because of his acting," the governor said in a condolence message.

He said Gokhale expressed himself fearlessly on social issues.

Also read: Cong slams Guv for not removing footwear while paying tributes to 26/11 martyrs

"I had the good fortune of meeting him recently on August 15. Unfortunately, that meeting proved to be our last meeting. My homage to the great actor," he said.

Fadnavis said Gokhale's death created a vacuum in the field of cinema and theatre which will never be filled.

' 'His acting prowess is reflected through his body language and eyes. Apart from acting, he worked for the welfare of families of the disabled soldiers and homeless children," he said.

Thackeray said Gokhale had staunch views on several issues.

"He was a popular Marathi face in Hindi cinema. It is difficult to believe he is no more," Thackeray added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.