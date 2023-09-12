Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde said on Monday that the Maharashtra government wants to give a foolproof quota that will stand legal scrutiny to the Maratha community

Manoj Jarange dismissed the need for intravenous fluids amid talks of his declining health on Monday. Pic/Agencies

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Want foolproof quota, no hasty decisions, says CM Shinde x 00:00

Ahead of an all-party meeting, Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde said on Monday that the Maharashtra government wants to give a foolproof quota that will stand legal scrutiny to the Maratha community. The CM added that the government does not want to be hasty, even as quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike for 14 days, said the community has waited 70 years for justice and appealed to ruling and opposition parties to make their stand clear.

“The state government wants to give the Maratha community reservation that will be foolproof and which will pass the legal test. We are not taking any decision in haste. The state does not want to cheat anybody,” Shinde said. He said the government needs to establish that the Maratha community is socially and educationally backward and also assure other communities that their quotas will not be affected.

“The demand for Maratha quota is a social issue and not a political one. I hope opposition parties will come up with some suggestions and avoid politicising the issue,” the CM said on his expectations from the all-party meeting, scheduled for Monday evening. He pointed out that the state government is parallelly giving several facilities and financial assistance to students from the Maratha community on par with OBCs.

CM Eknath Shinde and (left) Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said they do not want the Maratha quota issue to be politicised. File pic/Sameer Markande

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the government would address the demands of various communities without politicising the quota issue and would try to arrive at a decision suitable to the interests of the state. “The agenda is to create a broad consensus over the Maratha quota issue. Several organisations have also raised their demands regarding reservations,” he said.

Queried about Jarange’s decision to stop drinking water, Fadnavis said, “The government needs to take a decision which will pass the legal test, otherwise, the community will blame us for misleading them”.

‘Saline of reservation’

Meanwhile, in Jalna, when asked about his declining health and the requirement for intravenous fluids, Jarange dismissed the need for saline. Instead, he expressed that he required the “saline of Maratha reservation” to be administered, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

Jarange said that the Maratha community is vigilant in observing the actions of both the opposition and ruling parties. “Over the past seven decades, the community members have supported various political parties through their votes, and they now expect justice for the cause of Marathas,” Jarange said. “The Maratha community wants to know who supports their cause,” he added.

Responding to allegations of emotional manipulation and unreasonable demands, Jarange said his actions are driven by the desire to secure justice for his community.

He defended his unwavering stance, emphasising that the government has had ample time to address the issue.

‘No injustice to OBCs’

Jarange has been on hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. Talks between the state government and Jarange have remained inconclusive so far. On Saturday, he hardened his position saying his fast will go on till Marathas are given the Kunbi status, which effectively means the OBC quota.

“We will not allow any injustice to happen to OBCs. The state government will not take any decision which will bring two communities [OBCs and Marathas] face to face,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur.

Fadnavis said he hoped that leaders of all communities would avoid giving statements that hurt the sentiments of any community. “I want to assure OBCs that no injustice would be done to them,” the Deputy CM added.

The Maratha quota matter snowballed into a major challenge for the state government after the police earlier this month baton-charged a violent mob at Antarwali Sarati when protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in the violence. The police action in Jalna triggered more protests by the community across the state and a war of words between the ruling dispensation and the opposition. Amid the developments, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said the government regretted the use of force.

