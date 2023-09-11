Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations: 'Rath' with images flagged off in Latur

Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations: The 'Krantishali Rath' was flagged off by Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge

Marathwada Liberation Day event last year. File Pic/X

A 'chitra rath' (chariot) adorned with images was flagged off in Latur on Monday to commemorate Marathwada Liberation Day also called as the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, according to the PTI.

The Marathwada area of Maharashtra was under the oppressive rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of India's Independence.

The Farmers and common citizens rose in revolt and defeated the Razakar militia of the Nizam and succeeded in merging Marathwada with India on September 17, 1948.

The 'Krantishali Rath' was flagged off by Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge who said it would create awareness among people about the valiant struggle, as per the PTI.

A film on the 'mukti sangram' will also be broadcast through this chariot, officials told the PTI.

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din marks the integration of Marathwada's with India after security forces invaded Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam and his Razakar units on September 17, 1948.

In the history of Indian independence, the Marathwada liberation struggle has a unique importance. I humbly salute the martyrs of the struggle and freedom fighters who actively participated and sacrificed their lives.

Last year, Maharashtra Labour Minister Suresh Khade had kicked off the Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations in Latur.

Khade had hoisted the tricolour and paid floral tributes at Hutatma Smarak in the presence of former state minister Sanjay Bansode, collector Prithviraj BP, zilla parishad chief executive officer Abhinav Goyal, municipal commissioner Aman Mittal among other officials.

To mark 74 years of the Marathwada Liberation Struggle, the district administrations have planned various activities, including a documentary underlining the importance of the liberation struggle, which will be shown in villages and competitions and lectures will be organised for students, he said.

Freedom fighters who had actively participated in the liberation struggle were felicitated at the event.

Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, is celebrated in Maharashtra on 17 September annually. It marks the anniversary of Marathwada's integration with India when the Indian military, liberated State of Hyderabad, and defeated the Nizam on 17 September 1948, 13 months after Indian independence. Every village has participated into the movement.

