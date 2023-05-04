Maharashtra: We aim to bring accident numbers further down, say transport officers

Cutting red-tape for funding and making local RTOs responsible for identifying black spots has decreased crashes by 12 pc, fatalities by 16pc

Empowered with a database on road accidents for the first time ever, the transport department has bypassed red tape to make provision for funds to enforce safety measures. This in turn has helped reduce crashes across the state by 12 per cent and deaths by 16 per cent in the first three months of 2023 as compared to 2022, according to the official figures. The database contains minute details of the mishaps that have taken place on accident-prone spots on the roads across the state, said officials.

“We did not have a database before. Our response was impromptu and we would send proposals for implementation of safety measures on a particular stretch based on accidents reported. While passing through bureaucratic process, the proposals would often get stuck in red tape and the actual implementation of safety measures would be delayed. We have turned the tables on the system now,” said Bharat Kalaskar, deputy transport commissioner (road safety cell) and transport officer.



“We decided to approach in a scientific manner. We summoned teams from all the 50 Regional Transport Offices (RTO) of 36 districts in Maharashtra at the head office. The 36 districts in the state have 358 talukas and we prepared a taluka-wise accident database, including minute details like accident-prone roads, black spots at the stretches, timings when most accidents occur, kind of fatalities and vehicles involved. It took time to prepare the list, but it is ready now and we have a state-wide database. “This gives us power to understand the reasons and the trends of the accidents, and helps us work out solutions,” he explained.

On the issue of bureaucracy, he said, “Even the smallest suggestion of putting up signage used to get stuck for funds. On our recommendations, the government has now worked out a Government Resolution, which states that about 1 per cent of the fund from the respective District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) can be used for road safety works. This means that we would not have to send proposals for minor road safety measures as the funds are now readily available. This solved the funding issue,” he added.

“Now armed with a database, we shall try to reduce the crashes and fatalities further. The real crackdown has just begun,” he said. We have now started seeing the effect of these measures on the ground, with the number of road accidents and fatalities dropping this year.

