A green alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar by the weather agency and light to moderate were very likely on Thursday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert Pune, Satara and other districts, predicts light rains for Mumbai x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for Pune, Satara, and other districts and predicted light rains of Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A yellow alert was also issued for other districts in the state including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad Beed, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Wardha.

The IMD, in its latest Maharashtra weather updates, predicted heavy rains at isolated places in some parts of the state and in some districts, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places were very likely.

A green alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar by the weather agency and light to moderate were very likely on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.18 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.22 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.27 metres is expected at 8.22 pm today.

Meanwhile, the IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Tuesday that the agency's heavy rainfall forecasts have improved by 30 to 40 percent over the past five years and should be utilised to minimise loss of lives and property during extreme precipitation events.

His remarks came amid claims by the Kerala government about the IMD failure to predict extreme rainfall, which triggered a series of landslides in the Wayanad district on July 30, leading to the death of 226 people.

"There has been a 30 to 40 per cent improvement in India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall prediction accuracy over the last five years, and it could further improve by 10 to 15 per cent in the next five to seven years with the augmentation of the observation network and numerical modelling systems," Mohapatra said in a video message played at the launch of a report by IPE Global and Esri India here.

At present, the weather agency predicts rainfall at the meteorological subdivision and district levels with an accuracy of 80 to 90 per cent 24 hours ahead and 60 per cent with a lead time of five days, he said.