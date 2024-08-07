Mumbai's Santacruz Observatory recorded 1.1 mm of rainfall while the Colaba Observatory registered only 0.1 mm of rains

Parts of Maharashtra continued to witness light to moderate rains on Wednesday and Mumbai witnessed light showers as rain take a break in the city.

According to the weather department's data on Maharashtra rains, Satara district recorded 32.9 mm rainfall as Mumbai witnessed light showers between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on August 7.

Mumbai's Santacruz Observatory recorded 1.1 mm of rainfall while the Colaba Observatory registered only 0.1 mm of rains during the period, an official data showed.

Pune district in Maharashtra which last week witnessed heavy rainfall, on Wednesday recorded 1.6 mm rainfall and the Mahabaleshwar Observatory recorded 32.9 mm of rains between 8:30 to 5:30 pm om Wednesday.

Beed district recorded 12.0 mm of rainfall and Sangli recorded 2.1 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather update had predicted moderate rainfall in parts of the state on Wednesday morning.

The weather department had predicted "light to moderate spells of rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was expected to be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.29 metres was expected to hit Mumbai at 1.54 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.31 metres was expected at 7.55 pm today.

Earlier, the IMD had on Tuesday predicted light rains for Mumbai and moderate showers for Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra.

The IMD predicted that light rains were very likely in the city on Tuesday, a green alert was issued for Mumbai.

A similar alert was issued for Thane and Palghar districts and the IMD stated that moderate rains were very likely in Palghar and Thane on Tuesday.

The weather department had issued a yellow alert for Satara and Pune.

The island city had recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 11 mm and western Mumbai 7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am from Sunday, August 4, to Monday, August 5.