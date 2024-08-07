Breaking News
Opposition criticises government, labels Finance Bill as "Tax Trap Bill"
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Satara records 329 mm rainfall Mumbai witnesses light showers as rains take a break in state

Satara records 32.9 mm rainfall, Mumbai witnesses light showers as rains take a break in state

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai's Santacruz Observatory recorded 1.1 mm of rainfall while the Colaba Observatory registered only 0.1 mm of rains

Satara records 32.9 mm rainfall, Mumbai witnesses light showers as rains take a break in state

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Satara records 32.9 mm rainfall, Mumbai witnesses light showers as rains take a break in state
x
00:00

Parts of Maharashtra continued to witness light to moderate rains on Wednesday and Mumbai witnessed light showers as rain take a break in the city.


According to the weather department's data on Maharashtra rains, Satara district recorded 32.9 mm rainfall as Mumbai witnessed light showers between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on August 7.



Mumbai's Santacruz Observatory recorded 1.1 mm of rainfall while the Colaba Observatory registered only 0.1 mm of rains during the period, an official data showed.


Pune district in Maharashtra which last week witnessed heavy rainfall, on Wednesday recorded 1.6 mm rainfall and the Mahabaleshwar Observatory recorded 32.9 mm of rains between 8:30 to 5:30 pm om Wednesday.

Beed district recorded 12.0 mm of rainfall and Sangli recorded 2.1 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather update had predicted moderate rainfall in parts of the state on Wednesday morning.

The weather department had predicted "light to moderate spells of rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was expected to be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.29 metres was expected to hit Mumbai at 1.54 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.31 metres was expected at 7.55 pm today.

Earlier, the IMD had on Tuesday predicted light rains for Mumbai and moderate showers for Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra.

The IMD predicted that light rains were very likely in the city on Tuesday, a green alert was issued for Mumbai.

A similar alert was issued for Thane and Palghar districts and the IMD stated that moderate rains were very likely in Palghar and Thane on Tuesday.

The weather department had issued a yellow alert for Satara and Pune.

The island city had recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 11 mm and western Mumbai 7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am from Sunday, August 4, to Monday, August 5.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai news indian meteorological department Weather mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK