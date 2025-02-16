Dogs have been deployed to track indirect signs of movement of tiger; playing a key role in the operation are two trained Weimaraner dogs, Cara and Cody, who are assisting authorities by tracking the tiger’s movements through their exceptional scent detection abilities

The cub seen in the picture is the tiger that travelled from Tipeshwar to Solapur

The Maharashtra Forest Department, with support from the Pune-based RESQ Charitable Trust, is making every effort to capture a tiger that travelled from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal to Dharashiv and Solapur districts. Playing a key role in the operation are two trained Weimaraner dogs, Cara and Cody, who are assisting authorities by tracking the tiger’s movements through their exceptional scent detection abilities.

For over a month, the operation has been underway with a team of veterinary and wildlife experts striving to locate and safely capture the tiger. The Wildlife Detection Dogs are proving invaluable, as they help track indirect signs such as scat, territorial markings, and other indicators of the tiger’s presence. This information allows officials to adopt a more strategic approach in their efforts.

A Weimaraner dog being trained by officials

Kiran Rahalkar, director of conservation action at RESQ, said, “Two of our trained Weimaraner dogs, specialised in tracking wild animals in diverse terrains, are actively assisting in locating the tiger in Dharashiv. While technology and human efforts have limitations in vast landscapes, these dogs provide crucial on-ground intelligence. Their ability to detect and confirm signs of the tiger’s presence significantly enhances the effectiveness of the operation.”

Experts highlight that Weimaraners are well-suited for wildlife detection due to their strong tracking instincts and natural hunting abilities. In cases where a tranquilised tiger or other wild animal attempts to flee into dense vegetation before succumbing to the sedative, the dogs can swiftly locate and alert handlers to its position, ensuring timely intervention.

The two-year-old Weimaraner duo are deployed on alternate mornings to patrol areas where the tiger was last spotted, helping monitor its movement patterns.

Neha Panchamiya, founder and president of RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “Wildlife Detection Dogs act as force multipliers, using their heightened olfactory senses to enhance tracking efforts. While they do not replace human trackers, they expedite the process and guide personnel in the right direction, covering ground much faster than humans on foot.”

The young male tiger, believed to be the cub of tigress T22 from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and born in 2022, has travelled approximately 500 kilometres to Solapur district, likely in search of new territory. Authorities plan to capture and release it in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which spans Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Ratnagiri districts, about 300 kilometres from Mumbai.

Researchers believe the tiger’s journey included stops at Painganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal, Nanded district, Latur, Yedshi Ramalinga Wildlife Sanctuary in Dharashiv, and Barshi taluka in Solapur. Recently, Solapur farmers reported increased cattle attacks, prompting the forest department to install camera traps. These cameras unexpectedly captured the tiger, marking the first recorded sighting of the species in Yedshi Ramalinga Wildlife Sanctuary.

The 2.5-year-old tiger has been moving between Dharashiv and Solapur districts, reinforcing the urgency of the operation to ensure its safe capture and relocation.

Why Weimaraner?

The Weimaraner is a hunting dog, originating in Germany, and is specifically used to track, point to, flush or retrieve birds or other game.