Male tiger travels 500 kilometres from Tipeshwar sanctuary to Solapur district

Updated on: 22 December,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

A male tiger, born in Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, has made an incredible journey of 500 kilometres to reach the Solapur district, where its presence has raised concerns over cattle attacks. The Maharashtra Forest Department is monitoring the situation closely.

File Pic

In a remarkable journey across Maharashtra, a male tiger born in the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal has travelled an astounding 500 kilometres, reaching the Solapur district.


This sighting is being closely monitored by the Maharashtra Forest Department, which has installed camera traps in the area to track the tiger’s movements.


Sources from the Maharashtra Forest Department informed this newspaper that they are closely monitoring the tiger's movement, and camera traps have been installed in the area to track its further movements.


Currently, the young male tiger is said to be in Barshi taluka of Solapur district.

In Solapur, some farmers alerted forest department officials about an increase in cattle attacks in recent weeks. In response, the forest department installed camera traps.

When the cameras were checked, officials were surprised to find an image of a male tiger.

This is believed to be the first recorded sighting of a tiger at the Yedshi Ramalinga Wildlife Sanctuary in Dharashiv district, Marathwada. At present, the big cat is said to have entered Barshi taluka in Solapur district.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

