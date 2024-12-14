Breaking News
Updated on: 14 December,2024 09:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Forest department officials, wildlife researchers, TATR Field staff, Senior Scientist Dr Bilal Habib from WII, Veterinarian at TATR Dr Ravikant Khobragade were present during the collaring

The tigers being radio collared. Pic/TATR and Maharashtra Forest Department

In order to study the dispersing tigers movement, as many as four young male tigers were radio collared at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.


Field Director of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve(TATR) Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said, "TATR along with Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have radio collared a total of four male tigers in the age group of 18 to 30 months. The aim of the study is to understand the dispersal activity of these young tigers and see which wildlife corridors they use. The outcome of the radio collaring study will help us in understanding not just their movement patterns and the corridors but will help us in planning better conservation strategies."


Forest department officials, wildlife researchers, TATR Field staff, Senior Scientist Dr Bilal Habib from WII, Veterinarian at TATR Dr Ravikant Khobragade were present during the collaring.


