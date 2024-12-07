Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2024: Celebrating India’s unsung green warriors

The Sanctuary Wildlife Awards, established in 2000, celebrate the unwavering dedication of the defenders of India's wildlife – individuals who have made remarkable contributions to wildlife conservation

Pic/Tharindu Dilshan Sendanayake

In an inspiring celebration of unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation, the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, in association with DSP Mutual Fund presented the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2024 at the iconic National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sanctuary Wildlife Awards, established in 2000, celebrate the unwavering dedication of the defenders of India's wildlife – individuals who have made remarkable contributions to wildlife conservation. From forest officers and naturalists to communicators, artists, and educators, these trailblazers have quietly but relentlessly fought to protect the rich biodiversity of India. Beyond safeguarding our wildlife, they’ve worked tirelessly to cultivate communities committed to preserving the planet for future generations. Their lifelong passion and efforts continue to inspire all of us, reminding us of the vital role each of us can play in the journey toward a healthier, more sustainable world.

The event, held in front of a packed audience of over a thousand dedicated Sanctuary Nature Foundation supporters, was hosted by acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh, known for his powerful stage and film presence. Jim Sarbh expressed his admiration for the work of the awardees, saying, “These remarkable individuals show us what it truly means to care for our planet. Their commitment is a beacon of hope for all of us, reminding us that each small step counts in the larger journey towards a healthier world.”

THE SANCTUARY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

"A heart-pounding standoff between a Sri Lankan leopard and a pack of wild pigs, each fighting with everything they have to survive; a dramatic duel between two spiny-tailed lizards, battling not just for their lives, but for the survival of their species in India; the painful, raw reality of two elephants fleeing from a lynch mob in West Bengal – these are just a few of the powerful moments captured in this year’s Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards. From the delicate yet powerful image of an ant carrying a dragonfly wing many times its size, to the sparkling droplets of water frozen mid-air as a bat swoops across a waterbody, these photographs celebrate the beauty, struggle, and grace of nature. Yet, they also force us to confront the brutal realities of life in the wild, like the leopard seizing a baby macaque from the treetops, or the chilling encounter between a tiger and a cobra sizing each other up in a tense face-off. And, in a heartbreaking moment from Sri Lanka, the image of an elephant dwarfed by a mountain of human waste, reminds us of the urgency of conservation. These images moved our jury, and serve as powerful tributes to the resilience of life, the artistry of nature, and the pressing need to protect the world around us."

The Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards, instituted more than two decades ago, was also presented at the event. The main theme of the awards, as always, was the overarching umbrella of ‘The Call of the Wild’.

The jury for this year’s Awards included Bittu Sahgal, Founder-Editor, Sanctuary Asia; Lakshmy Raman, Executive Editor, Sanctuary Asia; Steve Winter, acclaimed wildlife photographer and author, Dr. Parvish Pandya, Consultant Director, Science and Conservation, Sanctuary Asia; Saurabh Sawant, Consultant Head, Projects, Sanctuary Asia; Dr. Anish Andheria, President, Wildlife Conservation Trust; and Nayan Khanolkar, Field Biologist and Conservation Photographer.

A LOOK AT THIS YEAR’S WINNERS:

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2024: Tharindu Dilshan Sendanayake

Primal Fury, Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

SECOND PRIZE: Pradyut Kumar Das

No Holds Barred, Tal Chappar, Rajasthan

THIRD PRIZE: Suman Poulick

Lynch Mob, West Medinipur, West Bengal

THE EDITOR'S CHOICE AWARD – Lakshitha Karunarathna

A Dangerous Addiction – Ampara, Eastern Province, Sri Lanka

THE SANCTUARY WILDLIFE SERVICE AWARDS 2024

This year, 11 inspiring change-makers from across the country were honoured under four categories – Green Teacher Award, Wildlife Service Award, Young Naturalist Award, and Lifetime Service Award.

A LOOK AT THIS YEAR’S WINNERS:

LIFETIME SERVICE AWARD:

Steve Winter and Sharon Guynup – Award-winning photographers, storytellers, changemakers

YOUNG NATURALIST AWARD:

Meehir Pawar – Entomologist, naturalist, nature educator

GREEN TEACHER AWARD:

Rouf Ahmed Rather – Naturalist par excellence, educator, nature photographer

WILDLIFE SERVICE AWARDS:

Dr. P. Sathiyaselvam – Zoologist, avian and wetland conservationist, policy specialist

Dr. Naveen Pandey – Veterinarian, community-based conservationist, disease ecologist

Dr. Devesh Gadhavi – GIB defender, wildlife lover, committed conservationist.

L Krishnamoorthy – Indian Forest Service officer, leader, conservationist

Purnima Devi Barman – Wildlife biologist, Hargila warrior, community empowerer

Mariyambi P.C. – Marine researcher, diver, educator

Dr. Shabeena M. – Researcher, marine protector, trailblazer

QUOTES:

Bittu Sahgal, Founder, Sanctuary Nature Foundation, and Editor, Sanctuary Asia:

“The Sanctuary Wildlife Awards, launched in 2000, were established with a single goal: to recognise and support the dedicated individuals on the frontlines of preserving our planet’s biodiversity. These Defenders of the Wild are not driven by fame or accolades – for them, conservation is not a mission but a way of life. They are the ones who work tirelessly to halt biodiversity and dampen the climate crisis that threatens the stability of our world. This year, we celebrate individuals from all walks of life – two trailblazing women marine biologists from Lakshadweep, who are expanding the world's understanding of the ocean; a passionate young entomologist and naturalist, studying the often-overlooked world of insects; a determined ‘stork sister’ from Assam, changing the fate of a bird once written off; and a dedicated teacher from Kashmir, inspiring young minds to connect with the natural world, among other guardians of the wild. Each of these Sanctuary Wildlife Service Award recipients is a beacon of hope, striving for a better world. They rise above all challenges to set powerful examples for the rest of us to follow. These are the heroes we want our children to admire and aspire to be like.” -- Bittu Sahgal

Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, DSP Asset Managers Pvt. Ltd.:

"The DSP Group has been a proud partner of the Sanctuary Wildlife Service Awards for over two decades, driven by our belief that the well-being of our planet is a shared responsibility. We honour and applaud the incredible conservationists being recognised today, whose efforts are making a real difference in protecting wild India and addressing the climate crisis. Through their work, they not only safeguard our wildernesses but also enhance the livelihoods of countless communities, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future. These individuals are the true guardians of our planet, and their relentless dedication deserves to be widely acknowledged and celebrated."

Rushikesh Chavan, Head of The Habitats Trust

"We are honoured to be a part of the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2024, a platform that celebrates outstanding efforts in conservation. As a partner, we are committed to supporting and amplifying the voices of those who protect India's biodiversity. These awards inspire and empower individuals and organisations to continue their vital work. Together, we can drive meaningful change for a regenerative future."