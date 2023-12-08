Maharashtra Winter Session: MVA leaders stage protest demanding farm loan waiver, higher MSPs

Oppn leaders said farmers were affected due to unseasonal rain, while lakhs of growers were not getting proper MSP for cotton and soyabean

Senior leaders from MVA raised slogans against the state government holding garlands made of oranges and cotton. Pic/X

On the first day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra legislature, the Opposition on Thursday protested at the Vidhan Bhavan demanding farm loan waiver, bonus on paddy crop and higher minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton and soybean. Senior leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and Congress, raised slogans against the government holding garlands made of oranges and cotton. They demanded immediate relief to farmers in terms of loan waiver, “Rs 1,000 bonus on paddy crop, Rs 14,000 and Rs 18,000 MSP” for cotton and soybean, respectively.

Speaking to journalists, Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said farmers were affected due to unseasonal rain, while lakhs of growers are not getting proper MSP for cotton and soyabean. “The government is doing only ‘panchnamas’ [surveys] and making announcements. We want funds in farmers’ accounts and no announcements,” said Wadettiwar. Other MVA leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, state Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh, and Congress' Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, also took part in the demonstration.

Danve said farmers have been severely impacted due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and demanded a loan waiver for them. Meanwhile, Kasba Peth MLA and Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar, who was dressed like a doctor, demanded action against “ministers” having links with drug racketeer Lalit Patil. He also sought the arrest of Sanjiv Thakur, former dean of Pune’s Sassoon Hospital. Patil had escaped from the hospital on October 2 when he was being taken for X-ray imaging, leading to the suspension of nine police personnel. A probe indicated that Patil, arrested in a drug case last year, was running his drug racket from the hospital. He was later arrested in Karnataka. The Pune police have arrested Dr Pravin Devkate, the medical officer of the hospital, in connection with the case.

Govt not keen to face questions concerning farmers: Patole

State Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday alleged that the government was not keen to face questions concerning farmers after an adjournment motion by his party colleague and leader of opposition in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar was rejected. An adjournment motion is moved to discuss a “definite matter of urgent public importance”. Speaking to journalists at Vidhan Bhavan here after the adjournment of the House on the first day of the Winter Session, Patole said that had the government been serious about issues tied to farmers, then it would have allowed the adjournment motion moved by Wadettiwar. Farmers had high hopes from the session’s first day, he said.

