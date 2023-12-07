Maharashtra Winter Session: Fadnavis warns legal action if Marathi films are denied screens in theatres

Devendra Fadnavis says legal action will be taken against theatres refusing to show Marathi films during Maharashtra Winter Session.

Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis stated in the legislative council that legal action would be taken against theatres that refused to show Marathi films in the state during Maharashtra Winter Session, according to the report in PTI.

The report stated that Pravin Darekar of the BJP raised the issue, highlighting the difficulties that Marathi actor Prasad Khandekar's recently released film, "Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha," had in securing cinema halls for screenings.

Fadnavis stated that if Marathi films had difficulty finding theatres in Maharashtra, appropriate legal action would be taken.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve, at the Maharashtra Winter Session, addressed the issue of farmer shed-net damage caused by strong winds. He emphasised the lack of insurance compensation for such losses suffered by farmers, a concern shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

In response, Fadnavis stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already directed the development of a plan to address the problem.

Following these discussions, the council adjourned with condolence motions passed.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders protested at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur demanding farm loan waivers and compensation for the farmers affected by unseasonal rains, etc. To this effect, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar also moved an adjournment motion which was rejected.

Speaking to the media, Nana Patole, state Congress chief, said that the government was not keen to face questions concerning farmers. He said that if the government was serious about issues tied to farmers, then it would have allowed the adjournment motion moved by his colleague. He added that the farmers had high hopes from the session's first day.

He said that the Eknath Shinde-led government is ready to discuss issues related to Vidarbha but spares no time to look into matters about farmers in the region and added that the government had come to Nagpur for "tourism" and that the session in a "real sense" will have only five days.

The Winter Session, which started on Thursday, is scheduled to end on December 20.

With agency inputs

