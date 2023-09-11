Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC

Updated on: 11 September,2023 04:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A pregnant woman went into labour onboard a Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus near Kolad on the Mumbai-Goa Highway

Representative image/iStock

A pregnant woman went into labour onboard a Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus near Kolad on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.


According to the official, the woman was safely shifted to a primary health centre (PHC) by the bus driver and conductor. The incident took place near Kolad village in Raigad district on Saturday.


A resident of Rudroli village, Susheela Ravi Pawar boarded a Panvel-Mahad bus from Wadkhal on Saturday afternoon. While travelling, she started experiencing labour pains during the journey. The bus driver Devidas Jadhav and conductor Bhagvan Parab immediately diverted the bus to Ambewadi Primary Health Centre at Kolad.


"She was admitted to the nearest primary health centre," the official said. Pawar received medical attention immediately. "Her delivery was smooth because of the bus crew's timely action," the MSRTC official said.

The repair work is underway on the pothole-ridden Mumbai-Goa Highway, and the traffic police have banned the movement of heavy vehicles on this road till the culmination of the upcoming Ganesh festival, which begins on September 19.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a woman and her two minor sons were killed, and one person was injured when a container truck collided with their autorickshaw in Beed district. The accident took place in a ghat section near Ghatsavli village around 8 pm on Sunday.

"A speeding container truck collided with the three-wheeler, killing three of its occupants and seriously injuring one," he said.

According to the official, the deceased has been identified as Nasreen Azim Sheikh (35) and her sons Numan (12) and Adnan (10).

All the victims were residents of Islampura in Beed city, and were travelling towards their home from Dharur taluka. "The truck that crashed fell on the side of the road. Personnel from the Pimpalner police station rushed to the spot following the accident,' the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

