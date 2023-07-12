Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Woman killed 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik

Maharashtra: Woman killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik

Updated on: 12 July,2023 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka

Maharashtra: Woman killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Woman killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik
x
00:00

A woman was killed and 19 persons were injured when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, an official told news agency PTI.


The injured have been rushed to a state-run hospital, the official said.


The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the official told PTI.


On Tuesday night, the MSRTC bus had come to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge, the official told PTI.

Local residents, police and other agencies reached the spot and started rescue and search operations, he said.

A woman died and 19 persons, including the driver and conductor of the bus, sustained injuries in the accident, he said.

Sources told PTI that district guardian minister Dada Bhuse was on his way to the accident spot.

Meanwhile, at least 22 passengers were injured, including four seriously, after the private luxury bus they were travelling in hit a trailer truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police told PTI.

The incident on the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed carriageway took place near Phulambri in the district around 2.30 am, an official told PTI.

The private bus was going from Nagpur to Pune, while the trailer truck carrying steel was on its way from Jalna to Surat, he said.

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the rear side of the trailer truck. At least 22 passengers on the bus sustained injuries, he said.

Among the injured, four are in serious condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The rest were taken to a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city, the official told PTI.

The accident comes days after 25 passengers were charred to death when a private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

(With inputs from PTI)

nashik maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK