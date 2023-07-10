Maharashtra: Post bus tragedy, Samruddhi Expressway control room sees rise in calls about rest spots

A devastating incident occurred on July 1 when a private bus caught fire in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, resulting in the death of 25 passengers

Following a tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of 25 people on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra earlier this month, the control room has witnessed an increase in phone calls from motorists and travelers inquiring about amenities, petrol pumps, and safe halting spots along the route, revealed an official on Monday, the PTI reported.

The 701-kilometer expressway, which was inaugurated last year, is open for vehicular traffic from Nagpur to Bharvir in Nashik. However, a devastating incident occurred on July 1 when a private bus caught fire in Buldhana district, resulting in the death of 25 passengers. The sleeper coach bus collided with the road divider and subsequently caught fire.

To facilitate communication and assistance for travelers, a control room has been established at Harsul along the expressway. Travelers can reach out using a toll-free number, as informed by the official. Previously, motorists would call the control room for information regarding entry and exit points, reporting accidents, animal collisions, and other related issues, according to the PTI.

"However, since the bus accident, people have started calling the toll-free number even before entering the expressway. We have received 45 calls about safe halting spots since the incident. People are seeking information about areas near entry and exit points, amenities, and petrol pumps," stated Ashish Farande, divisional officer for the Samruddhi Control unit, as per the PTI.

Most of the calls received pertain to car travelers inquiring about secure rest spots along the expressway, Farande added. The toll-free helpline number receives approximately 100 to 125 calls daily for various reasons.

The rise in inquiries regarding rest spots on the Samruddhi Expressway reflects the concerns and vigilance among travelers following the tragic bus accident. Authorities and officials are actively working to provide information and ensure the safety of motorists along the expressway, emphasizing the importance of safe halts and necessary amenities.

(with PTI inputs)