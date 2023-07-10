Several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday, July 10, the IMD said in a weather bulletin

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra weather updates: Yellow alert issued for parts of Vidarbha, rains likely in north India x 00:00

Several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday, July 10, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a weather bulletin.

The IMD has issued a 'Yellow' alert for parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra, stating that light to moderate rains are very likely in several areas. The alert is in effect from July 10 to July 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mumbai and its suburbs, the IMD has predicted moderate spells of rain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also confirmed the likelihood of moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 13.12 mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm of rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 3.96 meters is expected to occur in Mumbai at 5.26 pm today, as stated by the BMC. Additionally, a low tide of about 1.29 meters is expected at 12.08 am on July 11.

The IMD has also issued an 'Orange' alert for parts of north India. Punjab, North Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 10.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kullu are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in most places, with very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in a few places in the remaining districts, according to the IMD.

The Himachal Pradesh (HP) Traffic, Tourist, and Railways Police have tweeted that the IMD has issued a red alert for various parts of the state, along with instructions from the local administration.

Six people were stranded in the Nagwain village of Mandi due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River on Sunday, an official statement had said.

Earlier, on Sunday the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed as heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh continued to batter almost all districts, triggering landslides and flash floods in various regions.