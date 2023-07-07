Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert

Updated on: 07 July,2023 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Weather dept issues yellow alert for city and Thane from today, Palghar and Raigad are on the next level orange alert

Dadar beach was closed to visitors owing to the rough sea during high tide on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring districts for the next two days. Mumbai and Thane have been placed on a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday, while Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune will remain on an orange alert during the same period.

