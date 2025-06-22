Breaking News
Maharashtra Woman killed another injured as speeding ST bus rams into autorickshaw in Virar

Maharashtra: Woman killed, another injured as speeding ST bus rams into autorickshaw in Virar

Updated on: 22 June,2025 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The impact was so severe that a female passenger, identified as Kalpana Kolge, died on the spot. The woman driving the rickshaw sustained serious injuries in the collision

Maharashtra: Woman killed, another injured as speeding ST bus rams into autorickshaw in Virar

Deceased Kalpana Kolge. Pic/Hanif Patel

Maharashtra: Woman killed, another injured as speeding ST bus rams into autorickshaw in Virar
A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning on Arnala Road in Virar West when a State Transport (ST) bus, reportedly speeding recklessly, crashed into an autorickshaw with tremendous force.

The impact was so severe that a female passenger, identified as Kalpana Kolge, died on the spot. The woman driving the rickshaw sustained serious injuries in the collision.


The accident took place around 8:30 AM near the Arnala Society bus stop. Following the crash, both the bus and the rickshaw were left stranded on the road, causing traffic disruptions in the area.


The injured driver was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police reached the scene and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

virar Accident maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

