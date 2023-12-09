The incident took place around 11.45 am on Friday, following which the police registered a case against the contractor for not providing necessary safety equipment to the deceased, an official of Khandeshwar police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Worker dies after falling from building terrace during water tank cleaning work x 00:00

A 28-year-old labourer died after he fell down from the terrace of a three-storey building in Khandeshwar area near Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district during the water tank cleaning work, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place around 11.45 am on Friday, following which the police registered a case against the contractor for not providing necessary safety equipment to the deceased, an official of Khandeshwar police station said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Maruti Joma Gute, was cleaning the water tanks of the building when he accidentally fell down from the terrace and died on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, a case was filed against contractor Nagesh Gupta, reported PTI.

The contractor allegedly did not provide safety equipment to the worker, which led to his death, the complaint said, reported PTI.

Gupta was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304(a) (causing death of any person by doing rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and others, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two brothers from a village in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly employing a group of tribal persons as bonded labourers and subjecting them to physical abuse, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused are identified as Sanjay Shalin Patil (40) and his elder brother Vijay (45), who reside at Khoni village near Dombivli, he said, reported PTI.

"The accused employed members of the tribal Katkari community to carry out various tasks at their premises since the last 10 years. They did not allow them to go anywhere else for work. They used to threaten the victims and at times even assault them. The accused also snatched away their important documents," senior inspector Ashok Honmane of Manpada police station said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by a local member of the Katkari community, a case was registered against the duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, he said, reported PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade was probing the crime, he said, reported PTI.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gunjal assured the government committee on tribal welfare on Friday that the process to extern the accused duo would be initiated, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)