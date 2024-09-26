Forest Range Officer Vaibhav Walimbe and War Wildlife Rescue Team immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the deer safely; after a preliminary inspection of the animal, it was observed that it was seriously injured

Pic/Navneet Barhate

A very rare and world's smallest Pisuri deer has been found injured in the forest area of Ambernath MIDC, near Reliance Steel Tubes. In the early hours of the morning, the worker on night duty first reported the animal to Vinay Pawar, a local animal friend. Realizing the seriousness of the matter, the forest department took immediate action and rescued the deer.

Forest Range Officer Vaibhav Walimbe and War Wildlife Rescue Team immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the deer safely. After a preliminary inspection of the animal, it was observed that it was seriously injured. Veterinarian Dr Raibole gave immediate first aid. The rescue team very carefully moved the deer to a safe place and rushed it to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali in Mumbai for further treatment.



"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deer was running on a high hill during the night when it accidentally slipped and fell and got injured. The forest officials speculate that the deer of this rare species may have suffered serious injuries due to a fall from a height. However, further details will be clear only after the official medical report in this regard," said an official from the forest department.

"The vast hill ranges adjacent to Ambernath and Badlapur town are home to a large amount of wildlife. Leopards, sheep, monkeys, wild boars, rabbits, snakes and many rare birds live here. Due to increasing urbanization and industrialization, the natural habitat of this wildlife is being adversely affected, due to which many times wildlife is found approaching urban settlements. There have been incidents of leopard sightings in the Ambernath-Badlapur area in the past too, but luckily there has been no loss of life," added the official.

The successful rescue of the said Pisuri deer has created an atmosphere of excitement among wildlife lovers and environmentalists. Yogesh Kamble and Prem Aher, presidents of War Wildlife Rescue, have highlighted the importance of wildlife protection and conservation. He said that the importance of wildlife in maintaining the balance of the environment is unique, so it is the responsibility of every individual to protect and conserve them.

In the wake of this incident, the forest department has been asked to erect strong fences along the boundary of the forest area and take measures to prevent the wildlife roaming in the forest from entering the urban areas. It is hoped that necessary steps will be taken by the Forest Department for the conservation of the rare Pisuri deer.