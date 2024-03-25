Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor

The rescue effort was carried out by a joint team of the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare

An injured sambar deer was rescued on Sunday in the Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Thane district, a forest official said, reported news agency PTI.

It had to be brought down from the top of the hill, located at Mama Bhanja point near Lokmanya Nagar, on a stretcher in an operation that took four hours, SGNP official Manoj Jadhav said, reported PTI.

The rescue effort was carried out by a joint team of the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, he added, reported PTI.

It will be treated at SGNP's rescue centre, RAWW founder Pawan Sharma said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company's vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said, reported PTI.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said, reported PTI.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added.

