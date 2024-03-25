Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
<< Back to Elections 2024

Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor

Updated on: 25 March,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The rescue effort was carried out by a joint team of the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare

Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
x
00:00

An injured sambar deer was rescued on Sunday in the Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Thane district, a forest official said, reported news agency PTI.


It had to be brought down from the top of the hill, located at Mama Bhanja point near Lokmanya Nagar, on a stretcher in an operation that took four hours, SGNP official Manoj Jadhav said, reported PTI.


The rescue effort was carried out by a joint team of the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, he added, reported PTI.


It will be treated at SGNP's rescue centre, RAWW founder Pawan Sharma said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company's vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said, reported PTI.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said, reported PTI.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra thane mumbai mumbai news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK