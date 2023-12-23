Mumbai: Wildlife smuggler busted at airport; 9 ball pythons, 2 corn snakes seized

Accused had hidden reptiles in cake, biscuit packets

The reptiles that were cleverly concealed in the check-in luggage of the accused

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, on Wednesday successfully intercepted an alleged wildlife smuggler at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The accused had arrived from Bangkok. According to sources, the majority of smuggled wildlife is from Thailand, with affluent families acquiring these creatures as pets and livestock and occasionally using them as trophies.

The individual apprehended by DRI is believed to be a carrier, and the receiver and those orchestrating the illegal operation are being traced. “Upon meticulous examination of the suspect’s check-in luggage, DRI officers discovered nine ball pythons (python regius) and two corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) cunningly concealed within biscuit and cake packets. Acting swiftly under the Customs Act 1962, the authorities seized the reptiles,” an official said.

Verification conducted by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Western Region (WR), Navi Mumbai officials confirmed the identity of the seized reptiles. The non-indigenous species were imported in blatant violation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and import policies.

In response, the Regional Deputy Director of WCCB, WR, issued a detention-cum-deportation order, directing the return of these reptiles to Bangkok for their well-being. SpiceJet airline facilitated the return of the exotic species, emphasising its commitment to preserving wildlife.

“The DRI’s relentless pursuit to dismantle wildlife-smuggling syndicates is evident from its ability to develop intelligence leading to successful operations. Investigations are ongoing to trace the ultimate recipients and masterminds behind this illegal export, shedding light on the darker aspects of the wildlife trade industry,” a statement issued by the DRI read.