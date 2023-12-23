Seizure of Kashmiri charas and MD leads to six arrests in operations across Byculla and Mahim

Sartaj Ansari, peddler; (center) Kailash Kanojia, peddler; (right) Haji Abdul Rehman, Kashmiri resident arrested from Byculla

Listen to this article Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





ANC dismantled an interstate drug gang, seizing narcotics valued at over Rs 1.5 crore Two distinct operations led to confiscation of 2.600 kg of high-quality Kashmiri charas A total of six drug peddlers were arrested in connection with these operations

In a major operation ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Crime Branch in Mumbai successfully dismantled an interstate drug gang, seizing narcotics valued at over Rs 1.5 crore. Two distinct operations led to the confiscation of 2.600 kg of high-quality Kashmiri charas worth Rs 1.04 crore and 120 grams of MD (Mephedrone), alongside Rs 22 lakh in cash and a motorcycle. A total of six drug peddlers, including one individual from Kashmir, were arrested in connection with these operations.

Operation 1: Byculla East drug bust

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 21, the ANC Bandra Unit, during a special operation in Byculla East, uncovered and seized 2.600 kg of Kashmiri charas with an estimated value of Rs 1.04 crore. The investigation revealed a sophisticated modus operandi where accused Haji Abdul Rehman concealed the high-quality drug in walnut bags brought from Jammu Kashmir. Rahman, a resident of J&K, was involved in the drug business. The ANC found that Rahman was supplying it to a Byculla-based ladies’ tailor identified as Kailash Kanojia and another supplier named Sartaj Ansari.

“Further inquiries exposed the involvement of accused Rahman in two previous NDPS cases, including the seizure of 55 kg of charas in a Worli ANC case. The ANC is actively pursuing an in-depth investigation to trace other crucial interstate members,” said ANC DCP Prakash Jadhav.

Operation 2: Mahim MD and cash seizure

Simultaneously, the ANC Azad Maidan Unit conducted an operation in Mahim resulting in the arrest of three peddlers, leading to the seizure of 120 grams of MD and R22 lakh in cash. The operation exposed a network involved in trafficking MD sourced from the Do Taki area in Mumbai. Ongoing investigations aim to identify and apprehend additional members of this drug trafficking syndicate.

ANC’s year-long operation

Throughout 2023, ANC-Mumbai has maintained an unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking, resulting in the seizure of contraband exceeding R51.58 crore. A total of 221 key drug peddlers, including 14 Nigerian and 2 Tanzanian foreign nationals, have been apprehended during day-night operations. “This significant accomplishment underscores the ANC’s dedication to public safety, with continued efforts to identify and bring to justice those involved in illicit drug activities,” said Jadhav.

Rs 1.04 cr

Total worth of the drugs seized