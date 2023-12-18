The DRI nabbed the man who had recently arrived in city from Sierra Leone and seized cocaine worth Rs 40 crore

The bag in which suspected drugs were found. Pic/official sources

Mumbai: DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore

In a strategic operation based on precise intelligence, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, nabbed a man, an Indian national, suspected of smuggling narcotics into the country, the officials said on Monday.

Cocaine found in the operation was seized by the officials. It weighs approximately 4 kilos and is worth Rs 40 crore, the officials said.

The suspect, who had recently arrived from Sierra Leone, was meticulously identified and intercepted at a hotel near Mumbai Airport. Intensive efforts led to the discovery of two concealed packets containing a white powdery substance during a thorough examination of the suspect's luggage in his hotel room. The ingenious concealment was found in both the upper and lower compartments of the suspect's trolley bag, they said.

“The travel documents in possession of the suspect indicated that the bag had accompanied him throughout his journey from Sierra Leone to Mumbai. Upon testing with a field testing kit, the recovered powdery substance tested positive for cocaine, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, 1985. The seized drugs are being processed under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and the accused has been promptly arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” an officials said.

An investigation is underway to locate and apprehend key members of the alleged drug syndicate. The successful operation highlights the DRI's capabilities as an enforcement agency, adept at dismantling various modus operandi employed in drug trafficking, the official said.

“The agency's dedication and round-the-clock availability ensure swift responses to emerging situations, fostering a more effective and proactive approach to maintaining public safety and combating criminal activities,” the DRI said in a statement.

