Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MahaRERA portal sees surge in project registrations

MahaRERA portal sees surge in project registrations

Updated on: 17 February,2025 01:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Currently, there are 18,012 active projects in Maharashtra; of these, 11,080 projects are updating the QPR; this translates to 62 per cent of the housing projects ensuring project information is kept updated on MahaRERA’s website

MahaRERA portal sees surge in project registrations

Representational Image

Listen to this article
MahaRERA portal sees surge in project registrations
x
00:00

There is a significant increase in the developers updating details about their housing projects by regularly filing Quarterly Progress Report (QPR) with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). Currently, information on 62 per cent of housing projects is updated as compared to 0.02 per cent back in January 2023, when MahaRERA had started to review these projects.


Confirming the same, a MahaRERA official said, “The availability of updated information on MahaRERA’s website has helped in significantly lowering and controlling the number of complaints from homebuyers.”


“The rise in submission of QPR is the herculean efforts, constant follow-ups and strict action by MahaRERA against developers not responding to all communication. MahaRERA initiated strict action such as freezing the bank account linked with the project and suspending MahaRERA registration number. These steps helped in ensuring builders increasingly comply with MahaRERA’s regulations,” the officer said.


Currently, there are 18,012 active projects in Maharashtra. Of these, 11,080 projects are updating the QPR. This translates to 62 per cent of the housing projects ensuring project information is kept updated on MahaRERA’s website. In January 2023, when the Compliance Cell was established, only  2 of the 748 projects or 0.02 per cent were complying by keeping the QPR updated.
 
The duties and responsibilities of developers are mentioned in Sections 3, 4 and 11 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Apart from that Order 33/2022 dated July 5, 2022, also has defined roles and responsibilities of the builders. As per these provisions, the developers are obligated to ensure QPR is updated on MahaRERA’s portal every January 20, April 20, July 20 and October 20. The report must also include Forms 1 and 2 detailing construction progress made and Form 3 providing a financial breakdown of how many flats, and parking slots have been booked, the payment received, expenditure incurred, any amendment in the project’s plan, etc. To ensure transparency, these details must be kept up-to-date, he explained.
 
To ensure strict implementation of these provisions in the interest of homebuyers, MahaRERA started the "Financial Quarter Based Project Progress Reporting System" starting with the first QRP submitted in January 2023. For this, a separate Compliance Cell was established. Through this cell, MahaRERA initiated various measures such as holding seminars, and discussions and taking legal actions against non-compliant projects by levying penalties, suspending their MahaRERA registration number, suspending the sale of flats, and freezing the bank account. All these efforts put together resulted in 62 per cent of the housing projects starting to update the information on a quarterly basis, he concluded.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MahaRERA maharashtra Real estate mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK