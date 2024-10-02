Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with party leaders and workers in Dadar, Mumbai. Shaina noted that Shah had inspired grassroots workers during the meeting

Shaina NC. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mahayuti alliance will win upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP's Shaina NC x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC has expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will win the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, citing the significant public work carried out by the state government, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections was impressive, with 17 seats contested in Mumbai, of which we won 16. This time, we are certain the Mahayuti will win, as much public work has been accomplished," Shaina told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with party leaders and workers in Dadar, Mumbai. Shaina noted that Shah had inspired grassroots workers during the meeting.

"Amit Shah has provided inspiration and energy to every worker. He emphasised the importance of working at the grassroots level and mobilising voters," she said, reported ANI.

Shah also expressed certainty that a 'Mahayuti' government in Maharashtra would be formed.

"While the MVA alliance in Maharashtra is breaking records of appeasement, the NDA government in the state, under Modi ji's leadership, is setting new benchmarks for the welfare of all sections. Today, during the meeting in Dadar, Mumbai, party workers pledged to form the NDA government," Shah posted on X.

Addressing the party workers, Shah remarked that the BJP does not seek power for the sake of ruling but to advance its ideology.

"The formation of a Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is inevitable. No one can stop Mahayuti from winning the elections in Maharashtra," he added.

He further stated that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the respect and pride of Indians have grown globally.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, and other leaders were present at the event.

Earlier, on September 25, Amit Shah held a detailed discussion with party leaders and workers in Nashik, stating that only the NDA government, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, could accelerate Maharashtra's development, reported ANI.

"The anti-Dalit, anti-farmer, and anti-women MVA alliance cannot bring any positive change for Maharashtra. Only the NDA government, guided by Modi ji, can accelerate development by considering every section of the state. After interacting with officials and senior workers from the North Maharashtra division in Nashik today, I feel energised. Maharashtra BJP workers will go door-to-door to ensure the formation of the NDA government in the state once again," Shah posted on X.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election dates.

The upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

(With inputs from ANI)