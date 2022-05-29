Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic

The operation to douse the blaze was underway and there were no reports of injuries to anybody as yet
Representative Image
A major fire broke out in a factory manufacturing scientific equipment in Thane's Wagle Estate area late Saturday night, a civic official said.
The fire started at around 10pm in the unit, where gas cylinders have also been stored, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.
Maharashtra | Fire broke out at a chemical factory following LPG cylinder explosion in Ambica Nagar area of Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane West. Firefighting underway. pic.twitter.com/c2PWNs07dA— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022