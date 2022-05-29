Breaking News
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic

Updated on: 29 May,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The operation to douse the blaze was underway and there were no reports of injuries to anybody as yet

Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic

A major fire broke out in a factory manufacturing scientific equipment in Thane's Wagle Estate area late Saturday night, a civic official said.

The fire started at around 10pm in the unit, where gas cylinders have also been stored, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.





