Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic

A major fire broke out in a factory manufacturing scientific equipment in Thane's Wagle Estate area late Saturday night, a civic official said.

The fire started at around 10pm in the unit, where gas cylinders have also been stored, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

Maharashtra | Fire broke out at a chemical factory following LPG cylinder explosion in Ambica Nagar area of Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane West. Firefighting underway. pic.twitter.com/c2PWNs07dA

The operation to douse the blaze was underway and there were no reports of injuries to anybody as yet, he informed.

The explosion of gas cylinders created panic in the locality, with several residents running out of their houses, eye witnesses said.

Teams comprising RDMC and fire brigade personnel along with two fire-tending vehicles have been deployed to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

