The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has issued a warning to citizens not to use Chinese string or manja made from plastic or synthetic materials for kite flying, as it is harmful to both humans and birds, ahead of the Makar Sankranti 2025.

The municipal corporation in Thane has banned the use of such dangerous materials in its jurisdiction.

According to an official statement, the TMC said that as part of the enforcement efforts, the corporation has conducted checks at 450 establishments across various wards. No Chinese manja was found during these inspections, but approximately 290 kilograms of single-use plastic were seized, and fines amounting to Rs 13 lakh were imposed.

The civic body permits the use of only cotton strings for kite flying, and the use of sharp materials such as metal, glass, or sticky substances in the strings is prohibited, it said.

Chinese manja, which is made from sharp glass powder, metal, or other sharp materials, is dangerous for both animals and humans. The production, sale, storage, and use of Chinese manja have been banned by the National Green Tribunal. These strings do not decompose naturally, causing environmental issues such as blockages in sewage systems and harming animals that ingest them. Additionally, since the string is electrically conductive, it poses a risk of power outages by affecting electrical infrastructure, the TMC said.

It said that following instructions from Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the corporation has set up vigilance teams at the ward level to regularly monitor and enforce the ban on the production, sale, storage, and use of synthetic and nylon kite strings. These teams include tax inspectors, sanitation inspectors, health officers, pollution control staff, and local police.

So far, inspections have been conducted at 450 establishments, with no Chinese manja found. However, the teams seized 290 kilograms of plastic and imposed fines of Rs 13 lakh during the inspections, the civic body said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a toll-free number (8657887101) and an email (pcctmc.ho@gmail.com) for citizens to report any instances of the sale, production, or use of banned synthetic or nylon kite strings.

"The TMC urges the public to follow the guidelines for safe kite flying and to report any violations," the official statement said on Sunday.