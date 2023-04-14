Malad housing society row: ‘Thank you, mid-day, CM, but our war continues’

Over 130 members of Ujjwal Nandadeep society put up huge billboards expressing gratitude; say they expect BMC and deputy registrar to do the right thing now

The hoardings put up outside the housing society. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Residents of the 13 buildings of Ujjwal Nandadeep society in Malad have put up two huge hoardings on its gate reading, “We expect the BMC administration and the deputy registrar [co-operative department] officials to bring justice to us.”

On the hoardings they have also thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for intervening in the issue, and mid-day for supporting them. Of the society’s 208 members, nearly 130 have opposed the manner in which the complex was to go for redevelopment.

On Monday, mid-day had reported about the society in Malad which was served with a C1 notice by the BMC (declaring the buildings dilapidated and the need to vacate them for demolition) on January 13, but when the members opposing the notice got an independent structural audit done by the VJTI, it quashed the demolition theory.

Immediately after the news report, BMC decided to refer the case to the technical advisory committee (TAC) for a final opinion on these buildings. It is yet to be received. Overwhelmed with the support they received from CM Shinde and mid-day in their fight against the civic orders, the members of the complex on Thursday morning put up two huge hoardings outside its main gate with mid-day's articles on one. The hoarding also displayed the message saying they expected justice from the BMC and deputy registrar. They also thanked CM Shinde and mid-day on them.

On Thursday there was no response to calls to the chairman of the housing society's committee. However, earlier speaking to mid-day, the managing committee members had claimed that most of the members are with them and only a section is opposing the redevelopment.

Those opposing the move have been reiterating that everyone wants redevelopment, provided it is done in a transparent manner and in accordance with the law. “Society members fights with the BMC and deputy registrar were going on for a long time. It is only after intervention of the CM and the reports in mid-day that we have started seeing some positive development in our case and fight against the system,” said Kashinath Chavan, a society member.

The case

Around 130 members decided to oppose the BMC’s C1 notice (immediate evacuation and demolition).When these members approached Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following his intervention, BMC gave them breathing space for few days. Within this time they approached the VJTI and got an independent structural audit done. Experts from VJTI, under supervision of Dr Abhay Bambole, conducted the structural audit on March 19 and handed over the report to the society which mentioned buildings are in C2 B -structural repairs (without residents vacating the building) category.